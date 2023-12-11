Sessions

Summary

I. The Isle of Devils, a rift between the Dark Caribbean and Hell, opens, allowing all pirates to benefit from Devil’s Luck

II. A group of pirates are shipwrecked here and given a task by a voice in their head: discover the secret of this island or never escape. Only Groble | Henry ‘Upgrade’ Fruynkeleyn discovers the secret: this island is the source of Devil’s Luck

III. Riding the Annihilation, Groble | Henry ‘Upgrade’ Fruynkeleyn, Bloody Vane and a crew of devils work to return to the island during the Apocalypse.