Summary

SET UP:

The group decided to take two ships, La Caotica (sloop) The Squid to find some allies among the Spanish to stop the group that is trying to call up an old god into the world.

The Game

They set sail from Petit-Goave aiming to reach Havana.

Near Black Coral Bay they met a convoy of bone ships heading east. They had no other choice than to engage and once the thing started to look grim they decide to flee which they manage to do successfully.

They reached Havana where a newly arrived fleet and Spanish armada where taking charge and cleaning the place up. These newcomers are fresh from Spain with the goal to clean up the mess in the Caribbean and restore the wealth train to the mother land.

They manage to meet the new governor and officers using subterfuge, old uniforms and the fact that Armando used to be a Spanish captain. They manage to tell the tale of the weird shit going on in the Caribbean with the gods, undead an possible end of the world. These news was not taking that seriously. Nonetheless the two ships were order to join the armada and get ready for review, of the crew.

The pirate nature of the ships and the crew would be evident to a close inspection, so Armando managed to avoid the inspection using magic, Darnell was not so lucky and had to kill everyone sent abord his ship.

The commotion got the authorities on edge and they started moving to fight the two ships that escaped Havana under the cover of a thick mist.

Nonetheless the Spanish managed to catch them during a massive tuner storm.

La caotica was sunk during the fight, the squid took massive damage but the pirate were resourceful enough to sink three of the pursuers and capture the fourth. Aided by the storm.

Conclusion

They managed to get word of what's going on to the new power in the Caribbean and the captain they let go, Juan Salvador Gaiota, changed his mind an will be actively trying to get more info and thwart the plans to end the world.

