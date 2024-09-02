Week 14 Report

Spring 1718 - Report

Rumors:

Sam Bellamy and the Witch of Wellfleet have returned to Tortuga. The Brethren are closing ranks and preparing for something large.

Rumors say that Lady Penelope Humphries has finally been killed at the theater. Before she died it was revealed that was actually a vampire, turned at the Halloween ball.

In an attempt to claim a magical heart the Ship the Coral Chaos was consumed by magic and grew into a large second Coral Citadel. The legendary ship is no more.

A fleet of pirate ships have taken to the seas to fight back vs the Undead. Sinking at least 8 undead ships before losing one of their own.

The Forsaken Seafarer's have obtained the third pieces of the puzzle for a massive ritual. They carved words from the Necronomicon directly into a living kraken!

Unbelievably a fleet of pirates have stolen a ship-of-the-line from the Spanish. The ship is called The Apocalypse.

Sam Bellamy has been brought back from undeath. The witch of Wellfleet is one of three powerful nymphs who could save the world…

Summer 1718

Global News:

An ominous tempest permanently surges over Cuba. It is now a wasteland.

The world is bleak, food is scares and money starts to lose all value. This is the beginning of the end…what will you do? The major factions

- The Undead - Seek to consume the world

- The Wretched - Seek to summon a great old one

- The Spanish - Wish to counter all magic

- The Brethren & Nymphs - seek to close the breach.