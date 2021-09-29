This odd cluster of piers is tended to by Brom Loudlegs and a few of his associates. Considering it is only one of three ports near the Moonlight Citadel, it is unusual that it remains so small and under-developed. The reason is that it faces a section of the central channel that is fraught with unpredictable weather patterns: bizarre magic storms, inverted water flows, and sudden whirlpools just to name a few.

Despite all that, Brom Loudlegs continues to ferry anyone brave or stupid enough to trust his claim that he knows the way through. So far he has never failed a client.