The Phasing Gate was erected in an earlier time, when the region was under greater threat by the demons of the southern wilderness. Under order of the High Priest Nerezza Moonstone, the gate was designed and built using the latest in arcane architectural techniques. He blessed the tower himself.

In the name of Sel, it acquired powerful defensive magics that are driven by the phases of the moon. Today its magics are activated infrequently, but they are no less effective. It continues to be a much-loved tourist attraction. Standing along with the Moonlight Citadel and the Port at the Moonlight Gate, its design is still considered one of the greatest architectural achievements in all of Selenia.