Adventurers tend to conflate “blacksmiths” with bladesmiths and armorers. They find someone proficient at metalworking and just assume that their specialty is creating swords, mail, and the like. In practice, most blacksmiths predominately make grills, gates, nails, and most importantly: farming equipment.

Irmhilde (she/they) has spent the better part of her blacksmithing career crafting scythes, yokes, spurs, spades, and other practical agricultural tools. She was a valued member of the outer Wenjansków community, outfitting lowlander and uplander farmers alike. They had a bit of trouble acclimating to life in the majority human farmlands, but gradually Irmhilde learned the quirks of lowlanders customs: the Wenjansk vassals expected her to stick to deadlines and avoid breaking out in song and dance until after a transaction was completed.

After the exodus from Wenjansków, Irmhilde figured she’d have to make a few alterations to her work schedules, namely expediting the creation of shovels to dig through the thick and tainted soil. What she did not expect was a writ from the High Kestrel himself demanding that they assist Lord Ratchet Zarek.

Other folks can make tools for the farmers on the slopes. Exuberant Irmhilde has been tasked with outfitting the trippers. After all, she was already an expert at making billhooks for farming. How hard would it be to tweak her creations for use in warfare?

Many of their kin expected Irmhilde to bristle at this new demand. The halflings figured that they would not want to craft implements for killing after so many years working in agriculture. Irmhilde sees it differently. This writ means they never have to woo picky buyers, and that they can work behind the protective castle walls. They can collaborate with Lord Ratchet Zarek to ensure that the people of Falthringor are properly protected. Every giant felled is another hamlet safe from random acts of violence. Though the specifics have changed, Irmhilde’s craftsmanship still means that farmers can go about their days without worry.

Every once in a while, Irmhilde gets to flex their creativity, creating unusual polearms for the spikers or for specially outfitted spearmen platoons.

