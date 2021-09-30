Corrupted Moonlight Priest
Peaceful followers of Sel, Moonlight Priests are usually skilled healers and devoted community builders. Under the curse of Nerezza Moonstone's Corrupting Magic Crown, they have fallen into a prison of psychic torment that leaves them unable to behave rationally or worse - forces them to act out the will of Lilith Nightsong.
Moonlight Priest’s have the Cult Fanatic statblock with the following changes:
Cantrip: Sacred Flame Cantrip is replaced with Ray of Frost
2nd-level spell: Spiritual Weapon is replaced with Moonbeam
Moonbeam is a spell generally dedicated to Druids and Paladins. In this case, their devotion to the lunar goddess Sel has granted them the ability to cast it.