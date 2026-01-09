Community Manager & Worldbuilder

LegendKeeper is the worldbuilding toolbox for game masters, writers, and storytellers. We help creators catalog their lore, build interactive maps, and share immersive worlds with players and readers. We're a small, founder-led team, and we've been building alongside our community since day one.

The Role

We're hiring a Community Creator & Worldbuilder—someone who genuinely loves TTRPGs, worldbuilding, and the creative communities around them. This isn't a marketing strategy role. It's hands-on: you'll build worlds in LegendKeeper, share them where creators gather, and be part of the conversation.

We care deeply about authentic voices in this space. The internet is drowning in AI-generated slop and hollow engagement—we want the opposite. Real creativity, real passion, real people making things that matter to them. If that resonates with you, we'd love to talk.

What You'll Do

Master LegendKeeper and build worlds that show off what LegendKeeper can do—campaign settings, one-shots, lore deep-dives, whatever inspires you.

Share your work on Reddit, Discord, TikTok, and other spaces where worldbuilders hang out.

Join the conversation—engage authentically in communities, answer questions, and connect with fellow creators.

Promote activity in the Discord - weekly talks, firesides, Q&A's, competitions, and more.

Keep things moving—maintain a steady rhythm of content and community presence each week.

What We're Looking For

You've done this before—you have experience in a community manager or creator role, and you can point to projects that took off.

Previous experience making engaging content.

You're active in online creative communities and comfortable posting regularly.

You write well and know how to make a post that people actually want to read.

You're self-directed. We'll give you freedom; you'll deliver results.

Details

Contract: $20/hour, 20 hours/week (~$1600/month)

Location: Fully remote, flexible schedule

Why This Could Be Fun

You'll have real influence on how LegendKeeper shows up in the wild. You'll build cool things, talk to interesting people, and help grow a platform you (hopefully) already love.