Falthringor’s ramparts wrap around the entire fortress. They are off-limits to all but the archers, though that rule is rarely enforced. Lord Ratchets enjoy taking meetings while strolling atop the outer walls, especially when they want to be seen doing so. If a Lord Ratchet seeks to speak with the adventurers, they may ask to do so atop the castle walls so that the commoners and spearmen in the bailey will see that they are exchanging words with the impressive outsiders.

The rope bridges that connect the outer wall of the main castle to that of the Severed Keep can be easily detached. This is useful when the people of Falthringor opt to make their final stand from the Severed Keep, but it can also be used against them. If these bridges are disconnected at the start of a raid, the archers will have trouble traversing the walls. They will have to either march across the drawbridge to access the rest of the ramparts, or else clumsily reattach the rope bridge.