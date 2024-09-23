Lovers Triangle

I: Red Mary tasks pc pirates to find alchemical ingredients for her. She gets Mr Alcott to transform these into a love potion.

II: Red Mary gives Calico Jack the love potion at the Halloween Masquerade. He is now madly in love with her, ignoring his partner Anne Bonny. Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack slips Calico Jack the antidote. Red Mary runs away from embarrassment. Later in the Masquerade, a wave of necromantic energy causes Calico Jack to lose Anne Bonny, who disappears.

III: Calico Jack holds a large council meeting to discuss various issues in Nassau but fails to invite Red Mary. She storms in and is annoyed at her lack of invitation and the lack of respect many pirates have towards her and the traditional ways of pirating. She storms off again before the Battle of Nassau.

IV: After the Battle of Nassau, Calico Jack continues to search for Anne Bonney, discovering clues that suggest she never left Guadeloupe. While exploring Guadeloupe, he is hit by a rapid aging curse and tasks a group of legendary pirates to find Anne.

V: A group of legendary pirates discover that Anne Bonney was transformed into a banshee and grafted onto the figurehead of her own ship for spurning the attention of Charles de Blénac . The party help her return to Calico Jack, cure his curse and allow the lovers to sail off into the sunset.

(VI: Red Mary meets her end during the apocalypse at the hands of the ash experiment victims at Mr. Alcott's Workshop. A ghost skeleton reaches into her chest and squeezes her heart to death. A fitting end for one who experimented with the hearts of others!)