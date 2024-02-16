Posts by Alex
How to create a compelling history for your RPG campaign
To tell a truly great story, you need to lay some decent foundations down first - such as a history for the world your ttrpg campaign takes place in. The characters, cultures and events that your players will interact with over the course of your campaign, should all be shaped by the history that came before them. Otherwise, these elements can seem vastly underwritten and shallow. Afterall, human society didn’t spring from nothing. But how to tackle such a daunting task as crafting the hist
What is a Hexcrawl campaign and how do you make it?
Hexcrawl is an approach to planning, running and playing Dungeons & Dragons, and other tabletop roleplaying games, that prioritizes randomized exploration. Why should you make a Hexcrawl campaign If you love video games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Dark Souls, for the fact that you can venture anywhere and find something unexpectedly cool, then a hexcrawl campaign is the D&D equivalent to this. Maybe you want to plan and run an TTRPG campaign set in an epic world world wh
How to make a DnD 2024 character
So, you’re finally playing Dungeons & Dragons - congratulations! However, if you’re not familiar with D&D or tabletop RPGs in general, you might have no idea how to create a D&D character. If so, then we’re here to help guide you through the process of making a Dungeons & Dragons character. In this case, we’re using the most recent version of the Player’s Handbook released for the 2024 edition of D&D. However, if you’re playing Dungeons & Dragons 5E, then we do have a page for creating character
How to come up with D&D campaign ideas
Whether you’re already familiar with running Dungeons & Dragons or you’re entirely new to the hobby, the task of devising ideas for your next campaign can be equally as daunting. If you’re not keen on trying out any of the prewritten D&D campaigns available from either official channels or the homebrew market, then the obvious option is to come up with campaign ideas yourself. However, that can be easier said than done - where the hell do you even start? We’re tackling this exact question in
The best DM tools of 2025
One of the biggest draws to TTRPGs is the freedom to craft a world and use it to tell a collaborative story. To run a good RPG session, you’ll need to provide something for everyone at your table. With so many ways to play dnd, Dungeon Masters can find themselves overwhelmed with a lot of choices, with very little direction for which DM tools you should use. While there are some comprehensive tools that will provide everything you need, sometimes a combination of DM tools can better serve the