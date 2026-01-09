How to import your world into LegendKeeper

Want to switch worldbuilding platforms? Here's how to easily import your world into a LegendKeeper account, so you can quickly get to editing and expanding.

Change is sometimes needed, especially if you feel that your current worldbuilding platform simply isn’t working for you anymore.

Maybe a recent update has ruined a once-beloved feature? Or perhaps adverts on the free version have become more intrusive than before? Or you might just want to try another worldbuilding platform, to see if the grass is indeed greener on the other side.

Whatever the reason, LegendKeeper could be the brand-new home for your fictional world - enabling you to continue adding nations and cities, non-player characters, monsters, magic systems, and world history, all of which you can link up together in a cohesive network of wiki pages, interactive maps, rich timelines, and more.

However, you won’t have to sluggishly copy and paste over every single element from your world into LegendKeeper to get started. There’s actually a really easy way to transfer your world into LegendKeeper, regardless of whatever worldbuilding platform you used to initially make it.

How to transfer your world to LegendKeeper

To begin transferring your world into LegendKeeper, you’ll want to create a LegendKeeper account and a new project.

Then select the LK logo in the top left of the page, then choose import from the drop-down menu. You’ll be able to choose from a selection of worldbuilding platforms - such as World Anvil and Obsidian - as well as different file types and folders you can upload.

The LegendKeeper import menu will allow you to import worlds from a variety of platforms and file types.

Whatever option you choose, a search menu will open up that will allow you to choose from various files stored locally on your device.

LegendKeeper’s import system is compatible with HTML, Text and markdown files, JSON, Obsidian Vaults, and certain ZIP folders.

If you’re struggling to import your world into LegendKeeper, be sure to contact someone via the support chat, which you can find in the help section from the bottom-right ? icon. Alternatively, you can join the official LegendKeeper Discord and chat with LegendKeeper folks there.

Importing World Anvil

Importing from World Anvil to LegendKeeper requires that you have a paid membership.

Open your World Anvil File Tree, then select the setting cog icon, the advanced setting double cog icon, then Export World. You’ll then be able to create a User API token to copy and paste into the search bar, in order to sign in to export your world. Then choose which world to export and download the ZIP folder once it's ready.

You can then open the import menu on LegendKeeper and select the World Anvil option, then select the ZIP folder you downloaded from World Anvil.

Exporting your World Anvil world involves signing in with an API token.

Importing Obsidian

Open up the importing menu on LegendKeeper, select Obsidian, then choose your Obsidian Vault from the folders saved locally on your device.

You can find the location of your Obsidian Vault saved on your local files, by opening the Obsidian app, right clicking on the folder containing your world’s files, selecting ‘show in system explorer’ from the drop-down menu - which will open up a search menu showing where the folder is saved on your device.

You can find the location of your Obsidian Vault by using the system explorer.

Importing Google Docs

Importing Google Docs sees you downloading your Google Documents and/or Folders and uploading them to your LegendKeeper.

To import your Google Doc, simply select the File icon, then choose the download option from the drop-down menu, then choose the markdown option.

To import an entire Google Doc folder, you'll need to download each document as a markdown document, before putting them all into a folder.

Then select either the markdown option from the import option for a single document, or the Folder option for a Google Doc folder.

Make sure to select the Markdown option when downloading your Google Doc.

Importing Campfire

To import your Campfire world into LegendKeeper, select whichever element you want to transfer over, then choose file, Export Element from the drop-down menu, and select HTML from the options.

Open the import menu in LegendKeeper, then select the HTML option from the import menu, and select your Campfire HTML file.