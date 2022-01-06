LegendKeeper 0.10.0.5: Important fix for Boards

Improved load time and disk-size accumulation for boards.

If you've been experiencing long first-load times for boards, this fix will be of interest to you. The quick-and-dirty method that LK used for saving Boards pre-0.10.0.5 causes redundant data to get saved over and over, bloating a board's file with every edit.

The new saving method in 0.10.0.5 results in smaller Board sizes and a slower increase in load time as changes accumulate.

If you already have a board with an unpleasantly long first-load time, you can remedy this with the following steps. (You don't need to do this if you are happy with your board load time.)

Make sure you're using LegendKeeper 0.10.0.5 by checking the version in the help menu in the bottom right. Shift + Refresh to force update.

use Ctrl/Cmd + A or drag your mouse to select every shape on the desired board.

Use Ctrl/Cmd + C or Right-click -> Copy, to copy the board's contents to your clipboard.

Create a new board.

Use Ctrl/Cmd + V, or Right-click -> Paste, to paste the old board's contents into the new board.

TL;DR: If your board's load time is too long, copy-paste its content into a new board.

You now have a replacement board that loads faster and behaves properly as it is edited. You can delete the old board. Apologies for the inconvenience!