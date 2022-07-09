1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.12.0.1

Re-enabled editing in fly-out preview.

You can now adjust the preview's width by dragging. Your set width will be remembered locally on your browser.

Fixed the wiki tab's "Full-width" setting not remembering what the <0.12 full-width setting was.

Restored "Expand All" and "Collapse All" to the element context menu.

Pin dragging and clustering are now their own setting on the map toolbar.

Fixed a few light mode style bugs.

Fixed the image cropper slider appearance on Firefox.

The image header in the flyout preview is still disabled until we come up with a good solution for it; meeting on Sunday to discuss some options. The old implementation looks and feels really jank on a flyout that's previewing a map or board.

Published
Written by Braden Herndon

Join 3,000+ worldbuilders getting practical tips

The LegendKeeper worldbuilding newsletter provides creative deep dives, RPG content, inspiration, and occasional product updates.

Unsubscribe anytime. Your email will be guarded with unbreakable wards.
Read our privacy policy.

Next post:

LegendKeeper 0.12.0.2

Previous post:

LegendKeeper 0.12.0.0
 