LegendKeeper 0.12.0.1

Re-enabled editing in fly-out preview.

You can now adjust the preview's width by dragging. Your set width will be remembered locally on your browser.

Fixed the wiki tab's "Full-width" setting not remembering what the <0.12 full-width setting was.

Restored "Expand All" and "Collapse All" to the element context menu.

Pin dragging and clustering are now their own setting on the map toolbar.

Fixed a few light mode style bugs.

Fixed the image cropper slider appearance on Firefox.

The image header in the flyout preview is still disabled until we come up with a good solution for it; meeting on Sunday to discuss some options. The old implementation looks and feels really jank on a flyout that's previewing a map or board.