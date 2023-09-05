- @-mention autocomplete now supports spaces.
- The @-mention and slash command autocompletes now only show up if you press the trigger keys, that is "@" and "/". Before, they'd show up if you navigated your cursor after an existing trigger symbol. This was annoying.
- You can press Escape to cancel an @-mention or slash command autocomplete, leaving the typed text intact.
- Fixed bug causing search results to not support Open in New Tab actions, like middle-click and Ctrl+Click.
LegendKeeper 0.14.0.11
Written by Braden Herndon
