- Fixed copy-paste issues related to external hyperlinks
- Fixed floating menu vertical position blocking view as you type
- Fixed public view not scrolling to top on navigation
- Fix icons not displaying on public view
- Fixed regression bug causing public pages to load using "slow mode". You should see public pages' first load be much faster.
- Tag index now has higher display limit on public views, up from 16.
- Replaced mobile wall on app.legendkeeper.com with something a little more informative.
LegendKeeper 0.14.0.7
Written by Braden Herndon
