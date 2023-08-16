1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.14.0.7

  • Fixed copy-paste issues related to external hyperlinks
  • Fixed floating menu vertical position blocking view as you type
  • Fixed public view not scrolling to top on navigation
  • Fix icons not displaying on public view
  • Fixed regression bug causing public pages to load using "slow mode". You should see public pages' first load be much faster.
  • Tag index now has higher display limit on public views, up from 16.
  • Replaced mobile wall on app.legendkeeper.com with something a little more informative.

