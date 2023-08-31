1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.14.0.9

  • Fixed tab not working for confirmation on slash commands
  • Fixed some focus-related issues with mention previews
  • Fixed bulk-autolinker ignoring some entries
  • Bulk autolinker now highlights the hovered match
  • Bulk autolinker now scrolls to the hovered match if it's not on the screen.
  • Lowered relative font size within Text Field Block, creating a information-size hierarchy similar to Wikipedia infoboxes.
  • Fix broken table styles
  • Increased hover preview delay slightly
  • Trying to insert a list, quote, or secret within another list is no longer allowed, and no longer results in a Secret being inserted. You can still manually insert a Secret and get around this limitation but...maybe don't.
  • Various editor bugfixes

Published
Written by Braden Herndon

Join 3,000+ worldbuilders getting practical tips

The LegendKeeper worldbuilding newsletter provides creative deep dives, RPG content, inspiration, and occasional product updates.

Unsubscribe anytime. Your email will be guarded with unbreakable wards.
Read our privacy policy.

Next post:

LegendKeeper 0.14.0.10

Previous post:

LegendKeeper 0.14.0.8
 