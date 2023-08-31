- Fixed tab not working for confirmation on slash commands
- Fixed some focus-related issues with mention previews
- Fixed bulk-autolinker ignoring some entries
- Bulk autolinker now highlights the hovered match
- Bulk autolinker now scrolls to the hovered match if it's not on the screen.
- Lowered relative font size within Text Field Block, creating a information-size hierarchy similar to Wikipedia infoboxes.
- Fix broken table styles
- Increased hover preview delay slightly
- Trying to insert a list, quote, or secret within another list is no longer allowed, and no longer results in a Secret being inserted. You can still manually insert a Secret and get around this limitation but...maybe don't.
- Various editor bugfixes
LegendKeeper 0.14.0.9
Published
Written by Braden Herndon
