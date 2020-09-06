LegendKeeper 0.7.14: Optimized search queries, upcoming changes to hidden state.

* Fixed super-slow search queries, specifically "Link an existing article" search. Large projects with thousands of potential search matches were taking over 15 seconds in some worst-case scenarios. Brought that down to worst-case 300ms or so.

Warning:

When @-mentions link to hidden or non-permitted articles, they've previously shown "???" to users who can't see the article. A future update will change this behavior to showing the name of the hidden article (but still not letting the viewer see the contents, of course). Please make appropriate changes, if necessary, to avoid spoilers in titles if you have them linked in articles that players can see.