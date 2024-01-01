Fantasy Name Generators

Just a few generators we've made for funsies. Use these for RPG campaigns, stories, worldbuilding, or whatever you want. 😄

Demon Lord Name Generator

Legendary names for the most powerful of demons.

Dragonborn Name Generator

Generate names for dragonborn characters in the style of the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

Dungeon Name Generator

Names for mysterious and perilous dungeons.

Elf Name Generator

Generate names for elf characters in the style of Dungeons & Dragons.

Fantasy World Name Generator

Generate names for unexplored lands, realms, and kingdoms.

God Name Generator

Generate divine names for gods, goddesses, and other deities.

Guild & Organization Name Generator

Names for guilds, orders, factions, and secret societies.

Magic Item Name Generator

Names for legendary weapons, mystical artifacts, and enchanted treasures.

Planet Name Generator

Generate names for planets, moons, and other celestial bodies.

Ship Name Generator

Names for sea-worthy vessels of all kinds.

Spell Name Generator

Names for magical spells, incantations, and arcane rituals.

Tavern & Inn Name Generator

Names for cozy inns, lively taverns, and wayside alehouses.

Wizard Name Generator

Generate mystical names for wizard characters in the style of the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

Elden Ring Boss Name Generator

Generate names for fearsome, souls-like bosses.