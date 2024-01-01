Fantasy Name Generators
Just a few generators we've made for funsies. Use these for RPG campaigns, stories, worldbuilding, or whatever you want. 😄
Demon Lord Name Generator
Legendary names for the most powerful of demons.
Dragonborn Name Generator
Generate names for dragonborn characters in the style of the Dungeons & Dragons universe.
Dungeon Name Generator
Names for mysterious and perilous dungeons.
Elf Name Generator
Generate names for elf characters in the style of Dungeons & Dragons.
Fantasy World Name Generator
Generate names for unexplored lands, realms, and kingdoms.
God Name Generator
Generate divine names for gods, goddesses, and other deities.
Guild & Organization Name Generator
Names for guilds, orders, factions, and secret societies.
Magic Item Name Generator
Names for legendary weapons, mystical artifacts, and enchanted treasures.
Planet Name Generator
Generate names for planets, moons, and other celestial bodies.
Ship Name Generator
Names for sea-worthy vessels of all kinds.
Spell Name Generator
Names for magical spells, incantations, and arcane rituals.
Tavern & Inn Name Generator
Names for cozy inns, lively taverns, and wayside alehouses.
Wizard Name Generator
Generate mystical names for wizard characters in the style of the Dungeons & Dragons universe.
Elden Ring Boss Name Generator
Generate names for fearsome, souls-like bosses.