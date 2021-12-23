Another year gone by, Gone in a whirl For all of us nerds Building our worlds.

Another year gone by,

Gone in a whirl

For all of us nerds

Building our worlds.

We made dungeons and monsters,

An item...or twelve!

A magic MacGuffin,

A subrace of elves.

To write epic quests,

We rolled on our tables,

We pilfered pop culture,

And borrowed from fables.

Our parties adventured

In lands of our making,

With trials and dangers

And treasure for taking.

Oh, joy of creation!

Of legends we’ve kept!

Of friends at the table,

And campaigns we’ve prepped!

Well done, creators!

Rest, and have cheer

World-building resumes

Early next year!

Happy Holidays from Team LK, and thank you for all your support this year! 2021 was huge for LegendKeeper, and we can't wait to see what 2022 brings. We are winding down for the holidays; we'll be a little quieter as we relax and spend time with our families. We'll hit the ground running first thing in January!

In case you missed it, our last weekly has an overview of what we'd like to get up to in early 2022.