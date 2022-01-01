The RPG campaign manager that doesn't suck

Effortlessly create, manage, and share your tabletop RPG campaigns with LegendKeeper

I think that LegendKeeper is, for me, one of the best resources out there because everything is quick and snappy and you can make things really fast.

Anto - Professional Worldbuilder, Owner of Icarus Games
Anto
Professional Worldbuilder, Owner of Icarus Games

Drop a pin and start writing

Upload a map, fill it with interesting places, and share it to your players with one click.

Rich text editing in LegendKeeper Wiki
Wikis
Effortlessly write lore and quests without distractions or limitations.
LegendKeeper fantasy map with pins
Maps
Visualize your world's geography, seamlessly linking locations and lore.
Collaborative whiteboards in LegendKeeper
Boards
Create quest flows and faction diagrams using boards.

Built with ❤️
By a sustainable, independent team.

Fast, distraction-free campaign management

No confusing pricing, no ads, no arbitrary storage limits, easy sharing.

One of the main reasons I switched–everything was intuitive and fast! Nothing interrupting your flow.

Dominik Ágh

Writing-Focused Wiki

Immerse yourself in a distraction-free writing environment, without cumbersome forms or loading times.

Infinite Maps

Discover endless possibilities by uploading high-resolution maps, zooming from continents down into deep dungeons.

Collaborative Boards

Craft intricate story flows, trace family trees, and unravel conspiracies with our collaborative whiteboards.

Power tools for the discerning game-master

We prefer a quality workflow over a quantity of features, but we have plenty of those too.

Auto-Linking
Effortlessly link related characters and quests with automatic linking.
Full-Text Search
Easily access your lore in seconds, even when offline.
Secrets
Keep hidden lore and surprises ready for the perfect reveal.

See our complete list of features

Because of the simplicity I could get to the features at my own pace. I could just start with writing.

Jismina
Discord Community Member

Roll a nat-20 on your organization checks

Tame the chaos of scattered content and focus on your stories.

Before LK I had tons of maps and Word documents in folders on my PC. I tried to get into World Anvil, but it was so much, I felt like I had to reword all of my stuff to fit their framework.

Jismina

Tags & Properties

Efficiently categorize and display your content when and where you need it.

Templates

Create and reuse templates for consistent page layouts and faster content creation.
Articles created
2M
Maps uploaded
3TB
Pins dropped
500K
Images uploaded
600K

Supporting thousands of games, streams, and creative communities

LegendKeeper is legitimately a no brainer for my creative process. No one has put all of the pieces together so elegantly, and made something as fun to build with.

Derek Rawlings
Game Master

I run several RPGs within LegendKeeper, from Fantasy to Cyberpunk, with my podcast and the greater community. We share creative control while keeping GM notes hidden till the big reveal.

David
High Shelf Collective

This app is incredibly important to my creative process now. It’s getting really hard to write in anything else.

Eoin Bathurst
Creator

It makes it so stinkin’ easy to just write and keep writing.

Xan Farley
Game Developer

No fantasy? No problem.

LegendKeeper is a system-agnostic worldbuilding tool for any genre.

Screenshot of a sci-fi planet map with pins

Join our community of worldbuilders

Collaborate with game-masters, writers, and game developers from around the globe.

  • Kilcunda's Quest Design in LegendKeeper
    Quest in Brinusk
    Kilcunda
  • Maximus's HeroForge Character Gallery in LegendKeeper
    Character Gallery
    Maximus
  • Abbey's Map of Liberation in LegendKeeper
    Map of Liberation
    Abbey
  • Vill's Map of Evrus in LegendKeeper
    Evrus
    Vill

The great community is a thick layer of icing on the LK cake.

Dalmasca
Discord Community Member

Have a question?
Come say hi in our Discord! Everyone is welcome 😃

LegendKeeper logo

Jumpstart your creative journey in minutes.
Load up an Example Project in one click for inspiration.

