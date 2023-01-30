1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.13.0.1

app.legendkeeper.com

  • Fixed CSS name collision causing hidden pins to actually be hidden in the map pins list.
  • Re-add underline to <a> anchor links.
  • Don't show unusable public toggle to project admins.

legendkeeper.com (public-facing)

  • Don't display a resource link block if all of its links are inaccessible
  • Sort contents of resource link blocks by their custom sort oder
  • Sort property blocks by their custom sort order
  • Fix bug causing some pin types not to appear.
  • Fixed pin anchor drift for certain pin shapes.
  • Fixed high-contrast color not activating when pin background color was of sufficient lumosity.

Written by Braden Herndon

