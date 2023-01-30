LegendKeeper 0.13.0.1

app.legendkeeper.com
- Fixed CSS name collision causing hidden pins to actually be hidden in the map pins list.
- Re-add underline to <a> anchor links.
- Don't show unusable public toggle to project admins.
legendkeeper.com (public-facing)
- Don't display a resource link block if all of its links are inaccessible
- Sort contents of resource link blocks by their custom sort oder
- Sort property blocks by their custom sort order
- Fix bug causing some pin types not to appear.
- Fixed pin anchor drift for certain pin shapes.
- Fixed high-contrast color not activating when pin background color was of sufficient lumosity.