LegendKeeper 0.14.0.1

(I forgot to increment the version number in the app, will fix soon)
- Fix to-do items sometimes undoing themselves.
- Fix indenting lists inside of tables.
- Reduced opacity of light mode autolinker hint
- Clicking an autolink hint no longer navigates to the target page.
- Clicking an autolink hint preview now navigates to the target page.
- Autolink hints no longer apply to text with an external link.
- Autolink hints now favor only the first recognized element; subsequent autolink candidates still show a preview, but no underline.
- Re-enabled Ctrl+Enter to open search while typing in editor.
- Fixed z-layer problem with the pin editor icon picker.
- Reduced the mouse gap for the hover preview, which should prevent interference from other previews.
- You can once again hit tab to finish a mention auto-complete.
- Temporarily removed support for spaces in the mention autocomplete while I work on some better logic for it.
- Fixed property block filter field.
- Re-added "Create from Template" to the slash command menu.
- Extended slash command menu to show more than 20 items at once.
- Image placeholders can now be floated left and right
- Partially fixed issue when dragging and dropping a floated image; less bad but still broken.