LegendKeeper 0.14.0.1

(I forgot to increment the version number in the app, will fix soon)

Fix to-do items sometimes undoing themselves.

Fix indenting lists inside of tables.

Reduced opacity of light mode autolinker hint

Clicking an autolink hint no longer navigates to the target page.

Clicking an autolink hint preview now navigates to the target page.

Autolink hints no longer apply to text with an external link.

Autolink hints now favor only the first recognized element; subsequent autolink candidates still show a preview, but no underline.

Re-enabled Ctrl+Enter to open search while typing in editor.

Fixed z-layer problem with the pin editor icon picker.

Reduced the mouse gap for the hover preview, which should prevent interference from other previews.

You can once again hit tab to finish a mention auto-complete.

Temporarily removed support for spaces in the mention autocomplete while I work on some better logic for it.

Fixed property block filter field.

Re-added "Create from Template" to the slash command menu.

Extended slash command menu to show more than 20 items at once.

Image placeholders can now be floated left and right

Partially fixed issue when dragging and dropping a floated image; less bad but still broken.