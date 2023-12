Fixed annoying bug that caused de-selection after drag-selecting.





Apologies for the slow updates lately; I'm in the middle of upgrading LK's 4+ year old development tooling and moving LK services to a new provider. Doing these tasks will allow me to implement Timelines and Boards V2 much faster, and make LegendKeeper updates take 1 minute to deploy instead of the current 1 hour. Should speed things up a lot when I return to product development. I appreciate your patience!