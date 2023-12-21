LegendKeeper 0.15.0.0

User -facing changes
- Added drag and drop functionality to content blocks within the editor.
- Moved block controls into the drag handle menu for a cleaner interface.
- Added a "add below" button to the drag handle menu for easily squeezing content between two content blocks.
- Added block delete button in drag handle menu.
- Added block duplicate button in drag handle menu.
- Added content drag and drop between the main editor and Text Field Blocks.
- Added new row and column table controls.
- Updated "LegendKeeper Update" notification.
- Reimplemented Google login to not need Firebase dependencies; should result in faster login and more lightweight login screen.
- Fixed bug causing expand title to be copy-pasted twice.
- Fixed table copy paste bug present in Windows.
- Fixed a few visual bugs around the app
- Various bug fixes
Backend changes (crunchy stuff here)
- Rewrote legacy application to use Vite instead of ancient Create React App.
- Merged legacy LegendKeeper client into the new monorepo.
- Abstracted all synchronization and business logic out of LK to separate module for use in future multi-platform versions.
- Redeployed all LegendKeeper services onto new managed infrastructure
- Reduced client update deployment time by 88%.
- Reduced server update deployment time by 95%
- Updates to the server will no longer trigger update dialogs for the client.