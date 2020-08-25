LegendKeeper 0.7.11: Hidden tabs, map navigation mode

* Project admins can now hide tabs, preventing access by Members. Use this for DM Notes, stats, and whatever else you can think of.

* Hold shift on the atlas screen to enter map navigation mode. While shift is held, the map only shows pins that link to maps. If you click a pin while holding down shift, you'll instantly navigate to the clicked pin's map.

* Main tab now titled "Main" instead of page icon. We'll be letting you rename this soon; it's harder than it looks due to legacy code from original version of LK that did not have tabs.



Hope this adds some utility to your workflow. I'll be adding tab drag & drop reorder in a near-future update, as well.