LegendKeeper 0.7.14c: Bug fixes

* Fix bug causing editor to stop receiving collaborative updates.

* Fixed bug causing read-only consumers to see articles 1 version behind.

* The atlas wiki sidebar now uses the collab engine to update itself, rather than a side-channel.

* The wiki in read-only mode now uses the collaborative engine to update itself, rather than a side-channel.

* Alleviated editor producing too many telepointers (the multi-user cursor); helped somewhat but still finicky.

* Fix map navigation mode activating while typing Shift into dialogs. (Caused the pins on the map to flicker while you type)