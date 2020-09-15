1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.7.14c: Bug fixes

* Fix bug causing editor to stop receiving collaborative updates.

* Fixed bug causing read-only consumers to see articles 1 version behind.

* The atlas wiki sidebar now uses the collab engine to update itself, rather than a side-channel.

* The wiki in read-only mode now uses the collaborative engine to update itself, rather than a side-channel.

* Alleviated editor producing too many telepointers (the multi-user cursor); helped somewhat but still finicky.

* Fix map navigation mode activating while typing Shift into dialogs. (Caused the pins on the map to flicker while you type)

Published
Written by Braden Herndon

Join 3,000+ worldbuilders getting practical tips

The LegendKeeper worldbuilding newsletter provides creative deep dives, RPG content, inspiration, and occasional product updates.

Unsubscribe anytime. Your email will be guarded with unbreakable wards.
Read our privacy policy.

Next post:

LegendKeeper 0.8

Previous post:

LegendKeeper 0.7.14b: Bugfixes
 