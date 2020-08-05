LegendKeeper 0.7.8

Hi folks! Got a small update today.

* New color family: magenta!

* New default avatars and avatar picker. We thought the gray initials were boring, so we spiced things up a bit.

* New pin context menu controls for hidden states. LK's whole "hidden" state experience is still kinda poopy. Expect more iterations to smooth this out.

* Dark theme is now default.

* Change "Hide icon" to "Small pin".

* Fix small bug related to collaborative editing.

* Various styling changes and fixes.

We are in the midst of moving forward with some of our larger features. Aside from the slew of bugfixes I'm always working on in the background, we are gearing up for our big sharing update. Got lots of exciting stuff for that, so stay tuned.