Technical deep-dive with Adam Waselnuk

Wide ranging technical discussion about LegendKeeper.

Tech chat about LK with Adam Waselnuk

Hey folks! My developer buddy Adam had the great idea of doing a technology chat about LK and putting it up as a Patreon treat! Adam is an extremely talented developer who has created some awesome apps in the RPG space, including Here Be Taverns and his latest project, Novus Bestiary.

This is a casual chat about software development and some LegendKeeper specifics. We talk about Javascript, React, GraphQL, software engineering, LegendKeeper architecture, content modules, plugin systems, building abstractions, and a whole slew of other stuff. This is definitely a more tech-oriented chat for ya nerdz out there.

Written by Braden Herndon

