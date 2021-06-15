LegendKeeper 0.9.1.6

- Tab reordering. You can now move tabs left and right via the context menu. This is not an ideal method; drag & drop support will come for this, but this was a quick way to get the functionality into the app so that folks aren't stuck with their tab order.
- Tab overflow controls. Tabs now display scroll buttons when they overflow their container. Again, another solution that's not ideal, but a quick way to get needed functionality into the app. Both of these tab-related features will be polished up in the near future.
- Swap out browser error tracking solution.
- Add more checks for detecting this issue.