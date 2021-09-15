d66 books you might find in a fantasy library

Most Dungeon Masters will be familiar with d20 random tables. A d20 table has you roll a twenty-sided die, and then use the result to look up some detail that helps you improvise your world on the fly. These useful tables can be found throughout source books like the Dungeon Master's Guide, and all over the internet.
Today we want to introduce you to a lesser known format, and give you two tables to bring to your own world.
What is a d66 table?
d66 tables work the same as d20 tables - you roll some dice then look up the result - but they require d6's rather than d20's.
To roll on a d66 table, roll 2d6. Use one d6 as the tens column, and the other as the ones column to get your result. For example, if I rolled a 2 and a 4, the result is 24.
d66 tables are popular in OSR games such as Troika! The philosophy behind the use of d6's is one of accessibility: not everyone has access to specialized dice like d20s but almost anyone can find a d6 lying around somewhere. Not to mention the satisfaction of rolling a perfect cube.
A standard version of a d66 table has 36 possible results in it. Here are two tables you can use to generate the title of a book you might find in a fantasy library.
d66 Fantasy Book Titles
These books will fit perfectly into any fantasy library, such as Strixhaven University, Hogwart's School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, or the secret library in Death House from Curse of Strahd.
|d6 ✖️ 10 + d6
|Book Title
|11
|The Silvermist Five
|12
|Wick! What the Candlemaker Saw
|13
|Confessions from a Professional Assassin
|14
|A Collection of Poems, Mostly About Horses
|15
|A Trick of the Light: Book I of the Daybreak Chronicles
|16
|An untitled collection of recipes
|21
|My Time in the Swamp
|22
|Sorcery and You: Managing Your Magic
|23
|Fizban's Guide to the Stars
|24
|Tracked! A Field Guide
|25
|One Night in Luskan
|26
|To Raze a Village
|31
|The Bogwater Incident
|32
|The Trident's Code
|33
|Fighting With Nets
|34
|How to Share a Tent: An Adventurer's Guide
|35
|Fireside Stories
|36
|What I Learned in the Chandlery
|41
|Broken Oath
|42
|Sister Agatha's Herbal Medicines
|43
|The Peasant's Revolt
|44
|Lutestrings: A Bard's Tale
|45
|In the Service of a Lesser God
|46
|The Millworker's Brother
|51
|Three Desperate Kobolds
|52
|Island of Rogues
|53
|Myths, Monsters, and Mayhem: A Memoir
|54
|Multiclass: How to Be Bad at Everything and Still Love Yourself
|55
|The Perils of Planeshifting
|56
|Locked! Interviews with my Patron
|61
|The Horses We Rode
|62
|Ten Simple Stews
|63
|The Greatest Adventurer Who Never Lived
|64
|Patching Up the Dead
|65
|The Holy House
|66
|Hair of the Dog (and Other Material Components)
d66 Fantasy Book Titles with Pop Culture References
This table is all about the jokes. See how many references you can spot.
|d6 ✖️ 10 + d6
|Book Title
|11
|Taxidermy for Dummies
|12
|Breaking Bard
|13
|Redwyrm
|14
|War and XP
|15
|50 Sheathes of Greatswords
|16
|The Art of Dwarves
|21
|Infinite Joust
|22
|Do Warforged Dream of Artificed Sheep?
|23
|Pirates of the Sword Coast
|24
|Rolling in the Waterdeep
|25
|100 Years an Adventurer
|26
|Front and Centaur
|31
|Surviving the Apocalypse
|32
|To Kill a Will-O’-Wisp
|33
|Death of a Cleric
|34
|One Flew Over the Drake's Nest
|35
|Charles and the Sweetbread Mill
|36
|The Second Breakfast Club
|41
|Weird Magic
|42
|Prayers and Premonitions
|43
|Poor Dad, Lich Dad
|44
|A Fistful of Diamonds
|45
|Journey to the Nine Planes
|46
|The Last of the Goblins
|51
|Corbett-Gray, or the Ogre
|52
|Who's Afraid of the Landshark?
|53
|Quests and Questibility
|54
|A Brief History of Slime
|55
|Water for Owlbears
|56
|Ex-Cleric: An Autobiography
|61
|Best Slaad Story
|62
|To All the Orcs I've Stabbed Before
|63
|The Flumph Who Loved Me
|64
|The Girl with the Dragonborn Tattoo
|65
|Lich Planet, Vol. I
|66
|The Old Man and the Astral Sea