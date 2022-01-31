LK Weekly: Moving off of Patreon

Since we have been bombarding you with messages recently, we'll keep this update short.
- Launched our new billing flow for patrons. Patreon supporters can now claim their lifetime discount by following the steps in LegendKeeper.
- Learned that most (all?) of our European subscribers cannot use credit cards. We are actively working on a solution for this right now. Rest assured we will make more European-friendly options available and that you will still get your lifetime price guarantee.
- Added notification settings to LegendKeeper. Check them out to make sure you stay up to date as we move our main communications off of Patreon. We will continue to post everything on Patreon for a while.
- We are now official sponsors for Blackwater D&D - a fast growing actual-play stream on Twitch. They are as passionate about worldbuilding as we are! They will be moving their massive homebrew setting into LegendKeeper, and starting some collaborative worldbuilding episodes on their stream.
- Published issue #6 of our monthly worldbuilding newsletter. It was a more personal take on how Adam has developed his writing habit.
- Published an article by Sally Tamarkin on how to publish your first adventure module.
- Adam set some ambitious targets for marketing and started a strategy document to come up with our best ideas to hit the targets. To share one number, we are aiming for 40,000 monthly visitors to our website. This is about 2.5x our current traffic.