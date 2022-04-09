LK Weekly: Polishing up

Hey folks! Braden here with another Weekly. This one will be short; been super heads-down this week and don't have a ton of visuals for you.

The Unified UX update, codenamed "Icarus," is functionally complete. All the core features are there. Now, Justin and I will run through the app, polish up the interface, fix bugs, and implement any smaller functionality I missed.

I'm hoping to finish this up within the next week. Once this is mostly done, I'll write up a post on how the app changes and what to expect. At the same time, we'll need to work on actual deployment. Since the UI is changing so much, we need to re-do our landing page movie, all of our tutorials, any existing documentation, etc. It's a lot of work! The landing page is getting an entire overhaul, but I'm not sure where that falls timing-wise.

Newsletter

We shipped our latest newsletter, a magic system guide inspired by the work of Brandon Sanderson. Check it out if you want to learn how to create an effective magic system for your world.

Podcastin'

I made a guest appearance on a podcast that some folks from D&D Beyond are running for fun. We had a great chat about RPG books, the challenges of DMing, and the role of physical and digital tools in an evolving ecosystem. That should come out in a few weeks; I'll be sure to drop a link to it when the time comes.

Landing Page Tweaks

As mentioned before, we're working on the landing page. We feel its current iteration doesn't do a great job of conveying the best parts of LegendKeeper. Adam's been working on revising the language, but ultimately we want to ship an entirely new landing page. Ours hasn't been updated in over a year, so it's time to give it a fresh, modern coat of paint.

That's all for now! Say hello on Discord if you have any questions!

TEAM LK