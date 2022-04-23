The Discord Shake-Up

Next week, Team LK is taking some time off and will be working reduced hours. You can expect us to be quieter than usual with a very short update next week. Once we get back we'll be putting the finishing touches on the next release.

We launched a bestiary

Cover art for Ravings from Skarhuld.

Months of work came to fruition yesterday when we launched our first bestiary for Mörk Borg on DriveThruRPG. Ravings from Skarhuld includes 20 fully illustrated monsters and a map for myth-spun Skarhuld.

Click here to learn more about it and find a special link with a 33% discount (expires May 1).

We would greatly appreciate it if you could share it with folks you think might enjoy it.

We changed up our Discord

The LegendKeeper Discord got a shakeup this week. Here is a summary of the changes.

Screencap of the announcement in Discord.

#server-guide shows high-level categories and roles.

Our goal with the community is to foster an environment where people can improve their skills, connect with others, and find interesting projects or collaborations. We also want to make sure that the experienced folks who have been around for a while are chatting with the newcomers.

So far we have seen a lot of great interactions and energy from the changes! You can always leave feedback for us in the #discord-suggestions channel.

These are the kinds of interests we often see in our community. We're sure to discover many more!

The new #creative-prompts channel getting some threads already.

#introduce-yourself channel is a big success and we are reading EVERY SINGLE ENTRY.

The WORLDBUILDING category has a new #characters channel.

Come check it out and join the conversations this weekend!

Community Highlight

LK Community Member BardicDice shared a mind-blowing before and after photo of his homebrew world's map. It's a great example of how much you can improve at map-making if you stick to it.

Had a fun update to my homebrew world that we play on stream. I had JUST started learning Inkarnate when I made the original and the updated was done last week after a year and half of game time.



- BardicDice

Before/After shot of Organia map by BardicDice.

Until next time

We continue to spend all of our dev time polishing the Icarus release. We are getting incredible feedback from our Hydra Slayers (LK Community Members who test early builds) and are feeling confident you will love it when it's ready. Thanks for your patience while we ensure it lands smoothly in your browsers.

Have a fantastic weekend, and whatever you do–don't get lost in Skarhuld.