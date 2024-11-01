Our free timeline creator includes powerful features that make creating and sharing your chronology effortless.
Create custom calendar systems for fantasy worlds, historical periods, or any fictional universe. Includes popular RPG calendar templates.
Add events with images and colors. Drag and drop to reorder, zoom in for detail, and navigate seamlessly.
Export your timelines as JSON files to save locally or import into LegendKeeper for collaboration & publishing features.
Group events into eras to visualize larger historical trends and periods at a glance.
Switch between timeline, calendar, and list views to work with your events how you like.
No registration, no downloads, no hassle. Start creating your own timeline immediately in your browser.
Whether you're running a TTRPG campaign, writing a novel, or tracking historical events, our fantasy timeline maker adapts to your needs.
Track campaign events, character arcs, and world history with fantasy calendar support.
Plot out your story's timeline, character development, and world events, whether it's for fantasy, sci-fi, or historical fiction.
Create visual timelines for historical periods, genealogies, and research projects.
Visualize project milestones, deadlines, and dependencies in an intuitive format.
Join thousands of creators who use our worldbuilding tools for their projects. No account required - start building immediately.
Want more features?Try LegendKeeper
No catch! Our timeline maker is completely free to use with no hidden costs. You can create unlimited timelines, add unlimited events, and export your work without any restrictions. We support this page with our other product: LegendKeeper.
No account required! Start creating immediately. Your work is saved in your browser, and you can export it as a file to save permanently or share with others.
This free tool is perfect for creating your own timelines. LegendKeeper adds collaboration features, cloud storage, integration with maps and wikis, and advanced project management tools for serious worldbuilders.
LegendKeeper's free timeline maker is the best out there for making interactive timelines; it supports a variety of custom calendar functionality, and is the only maker that lets you easily switch between list, timeline, and calendar view.
Creating believable fantasy world timelines requires following real historical patterns while adding magical elements thoughtfully. Start by modeling your civilizations after actual historical progressions—empires that rise over centuries, fall due to realistic causes like overextension or succession crises, and leave lasting cultural impacts.
The secret is making your fantasy history feel inevitable—as if these events could have actually happened given your world's unique circumstances. Study real historical examples like the Bronze Age Collapse or the Mongol conquests to understand how large-scale changes ripple across civilizations.
Start with the basics: How many days in your week? How many months? We include popular templates like the Harptos calendar from D&D, but you can build anything.
One thing to keep in mind: The more your calendar diverges from the Gregorian calendar, the harder it will be for you and your party/audience to intuit on the fly. Making a weird calendar can be fun, but it comes at significant cognitive complexity.
Absolutely! Export as JSON and import into LegendKeeper for full worldbuilding, or use with other platforms. Switch between timeline and calendar views to see your events differently—some people think in timelines, others in monthly calendars.
Pro tip: Our free generators can help flesh out the cultures and places you're tracking in your timeline.
This one! Our fantasy calendar maker lets you customize everything: month names, day counts, leap years, week lengths. You can even sync with real-world dates if you're running campaigns that need actual scheduling.
Custom month and weekday names are the most common—they instantly make your world feel unique. Think "Frostfall" instead of "November."
If you're going for simplicity, consider taking out leap days entirely. Who says your planet's revolution length has to be a decimal number?
Yes; this standalone timeline maker will get the updates that the LegendKeeper timeline feature gets. Here's what's coming in the future: