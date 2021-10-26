Witch's Brew: A potion mixing puzzle for any system

For the 3rd edition of the LegendKeeper Newsletter, we wanted to try something a bit different.
We created a spooky, witch-themed puzzle encounter suitable for any RPG. Witch's Brew includes:
- Setup instructions for the Game Master
- Illustrated handout for the potion shelf
- Illustrated handout for the witch's note
- Illustrated handout for the solution
- Encounter hooks
- d12 Magical Mishaps
- Tips for running the encounter and adjusting difficulty
You can download it here for free. Enjoy!
