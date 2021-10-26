Witch's Brew: A potion mixing puzzle for any system

For the 3rd edition of the LegendKeeper Newsletter, we wanted to try something a bit different.

We created a spooky, witch-themed puzzle encounter suitable for any RPG. Witch's Brew includes:

Setup instructions for the Game Master

Illustrated handout for the potion shelf

Illustrated handout for the witch's note

Illustrated handout for the solution

Encounter hooks

d12 Magical Mishaps

Tips for running the encounter and adjusting difficulty

You can download it here for free. Enjoy!

Are you looking for more D&D puzzles? Subscribe to our newsletter and you'll get the next one we produce delivered to your inbox.