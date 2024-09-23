Alchemic Concoctions

I: Pirates are tasked with gathering alchemical incredients for Red Mary. Mr. Alcott makes Red Mary a love potion to give to Calico Jack.

II: Red Mary slips Calico Jack the love potion but pirates get him to drink an antidote to it. This causes tension within the brethren.

III: Pirates travel to the The Coral Citadel and locate a coral heart and red ash which may have potent alchemical properties

IV: Pirates refuse to give Red Mary access to the red ash, causing her to storm off before the battle of Nassau

V: Pirates continue to work with Mr. Alcott and Red Mary on various scientific discoveries such as refined ash and Barnacle Bill’s Ashy Obol, which brings one downed PC back to life as a ash monstrosity

VI: During Awilix’s ritual, many of the human experiments at Mr. Alcott's Workshop become scourge. They kill Red Mary and Mr. Alcott as revenge for the horrors of their experiments!