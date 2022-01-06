LegendKeeper 0.10.0.5: Important fix for Boards

- Improved load time and disk-size accumulation for boards.
If you've been experiencing long first-load times for boards, this fix will be of interest to you. The quick-and-dirty method that LK used for saving Boards pre-0.10.0.5 causes redundant data to get saved over and over, bloating a board's file with every edit.
The new saving method in 0.10.0.5 results in smaller Board sizes and a slower increase in load time as changes accumulate.
If you already have a board with an unpleasantly long first-load time, you can remedy this with the following steps. (You don't need to do this if you are happy with your board load time.)
- Make sure you're using LegendKeeper 0.10.0.5 by checking the version in the help menu in the bottom right. Shift + Refresh to force update.
- use Ctrl/Cmd + A or drag your mouse to select every shape on the desired board.
- Use Ctrl/Cmd + C or Right-click -> Copy, to copy the board's contents to your clipboard.
- Create a new board.
- Use Ctrl/Cmd + V, or Right-click -> Paste, to paste the old board's contents into the new board.
TL;DR: If your board's load time is too long, copy-paste its content into a new board.
You now have a replacement board that loads faster and behaves properly as it is edited. You can delete the old board. Apologies for the inconvenience!