LegendKeeper 0.13.0.0

Projects can be shared via sharing link. Toggle this feature using the "Share" menu in the top right. Anonymous guests can explore your world without having to log in, even on their phones and tablets.

Check your link before sharing so you know what it looks like. As always, be responsible about what you share. :) Review our terms of service, if you need to.

Search engines like Google should not index or display your public pages; we'll add opt-in support for that later.

Back in app.legendkeeper: image uploads now support WebP format. (Map uploads excluded; better map support coming in the future.)

Bug fixes

I try not to editorialize much in these changelog posts; for an in-depth look and future plans, see the companion announcement post coming soon.