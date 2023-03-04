LegendKeeper 0.13.3.0

Sorry for lack of LK Weekly update; I've been heads down with support requests and trying to get this feature out to reduce my support burden.

Added Project Transfer feature for project owners.

In Project Settings > Advanced, you can now transfer your project to another subscriber. This user must have an active LK subscription, and projects can only be transfered once per time period. We'll start with 30 days and see how that goes.

The recipient will receive a confirmation link in their email that they must click to complete the transfer.

All project transfers are logged.

Style tweaks

Bumped up the saturation on the sidebar text block.