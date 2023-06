Pin color picker now supports custom colors; click the paintbrush. (Apologies to those of you that were using the brown color that used to be in that slot. 😅)

We'll likely iterate on this pattern to enhance the UX, as well as add options for saving colors.

Removed outdated link to Nolt feedback board.

I've made a ton of progress on the new editor! Still no ETA, but made some large strides.