LegendKeeper 0.16.2.0

- Type a colon (:) after an at-mention to link to a specific tab.
- New IDs generated within a LegendKeeper project are much shorter.
- More comprehensive tutorial for new projects.
- You can now drag an element from the sidebar into a wiki page to make an at-mention.
- Increase speed of import tool
- Fixed layouts always showing their borders
- Made client-side sync 1system more aggressive when delivering changes to the sync server.
- Boards V2
- Complete overhaul of board UI, interactions, and functionality.
- You can now place images on boards.
- Dragging an image onto a board will place the image and automatically upload it to your LK asset library.
- Copy pasting a URL onto a board results in a bookmark that uses the linked site's metadata.
- Element cards are now resizable to any arbitrary size.
- When an element card is large enough, it converts to an embedded version of the element.
- Wiki pages can be edited from their cards.
- You can preview elements, click pins, and roll dice from embeds.
- Boards cannot be embedded into other boards at this time.
- Updated UI with better behavior, styles, and keyboard shortcuts.
- New shapes, including:
- Stars
- Clouds
- Triangles
- Large arrows
- and over a dozen more
- Highlighter tool
- Frame tool
- Create frames to group and label sections of your board.
- Improved sticky notes
- Stick to a grid when dragged near each other
- Creation handles that let you quickly create more stickies above, below, to the right, and to the left of a sticky.
- More text alignment options
- Improved drawing tool
- Improved arrow tool
- The arrow-binding algorithm is now more accurate
- You can now customize where arrows are positioned on their anchor targets
- Improved look and feel of arrow labels
- Pasting links to certain sites enable advanced embed behavior:
- Pasting a link to a youtube video on to the board creates a youtube video player.
- Same for spotify.
- Many others: will be fully documented at a later date.
- Dynamic size mode
- Make shape creation and drawing relative to zoom level to create crazy nested boards.
- Improved collaboration and real-time updates
- Experimental: you can right click to try out cursor chat, which will make text appear next to your cursor for any live collaborators.
- Various tweaks and bug fixes
LegendKeeper 0.16.2.0
Published
Written by Braden Herndon
