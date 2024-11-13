1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.16.2.0

  • Type a colon (:) after an at-mention to link to a specific tab.
  • New IDs generated within a LegendKeeper project are much shorter.
  • More comprehensive tutorial for new projects.
  • You can now drag an element from the sidebar into a wiki page to make an at-mention.
  • Increase speed of import tool
  • Fixed layouts always showing their borders
  • Made client-side sync 1system more aggressive when delivering changes to the sync server.
  • Boards V2
    • Complete overhaul of board UI, interactions, and functionality.
    • You can now place images on boards.
      • Dragging an image onto a board will place the image and automatically upload it to your LK asset library.
    • Copy pasting a URL onto a board results in a bookmark that uses the linked site's metadata.
    • Element cards are now resizable to any arbitrary size.
    • When an element card is large enough, it converts to an embedded version of the element.
      • Wiki pages can be edited from their cards.
      • You can preview elements, click pins, and roll dice from embeds.
      • Boards cannot be embedded into other boards at this time.
    • Updated UI with better behavior, styles, and keyboard shortcuts.
    • New shapes, including:
      • Stars
      • Clouds
      • Triangles
      • Large arrows
      • and over a dozen more
    • Highlighter tool
    • Frame tool
      • Create frames to group and label sections of your board.
    • Improved sticky notes
      • Stick to a grid when dragged near each other
      • Creation handles that let you quickly create more stickies above, below, to the right, and to the left of a sticky.
      • More text alignment options
    • Improved drawing tool
    • Improved arrow tool
      • The arrow-binding algorithm is now more accurate
      • You can now customize where arrows are positioned on their anchor targets
      • Improved look and feel of arrow labels
    • Pasting links to certain sites enable advanced embed behavior:
      • Pasting a link to a youtube video on to the board creates a youtube video player.
      • Same for spotify.
      • Many others: will be fully documented at a later date.
    • Dynamic size mode
      • Make shape creation and drawing relative to zoom level to create crazy nested boards.
    • Improved collaboration and real-time updates
    • Experimental: you can right click to try out cursor chat, which will make text appear next to your cursor for any live collaborators.
  • Various tweaks and bug fixes

