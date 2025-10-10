1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.17.0.4

  • Pop out group panel if attempting to rename group while it's closed
  • Fix bug causing events to terminate a week too early in calendar view
  • Setting an event's end date = start date will now automatically set the event's end to the last minute of that day.
  • Fix bug preventing timeline group creation in some circumstances.
  • Import tool will ignore embedded images when importing timelines from the Free Fantasy Timeline Maker.




