Windows, tabs now refresh if another window or tab upgrades or deletes the database.

Harm reduction: In some cases, the client silently loses connection to the browser database. Seemingly related to this issue. Rather than allow the browser to continue to operate in this bad state, it will now throw up an annoying error message and force a refresh. I'm working on making the recovery process non-disruptive.

Sorry for no version number increase; wanted to get this out fast.