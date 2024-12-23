Content & Usage Policy

Algorific LLC provides LegendKeeper as a software-as-a-service platform for worldbuilding, campaign management, and collaborative storytelling. This Content and Use Policy ("Policy") outlines permitted and prohibited uses of our platform to ensure a safe and productive environment for all users.

All terms used in this Policy but not defined shall have the meaning given to them in our Terms of Service. This Policy is incorporated into the terms applicable to your subscription. If you suspect any user is in violation of this Policy, please contact us at [email protected].

Prohibited Activities

Illegal Activities : Any illegal activity, or content that promotes, facilitates, or instructs others in illegal activities is strictly prohibited. You must comply with all applicable laws in your use of LegendKeeper.

: Any illegal activity, or content that promotes, facilitates, or instructs others in illegal activities is strictly prohibited. You must comply with all applicable laws in your use of LegendKeeper. Harmful Content : Content that is graphically violent, obscene, sexually explicit, promotes self-harm, or poses a threat to public safety is not permitted. This applies to both private and public projects.

: Content that is graphically violent, obscene, sexually explicit, promotes self-harm, or poses a threat to public safety is not permitted. This applies to both private and public projects. Child Exploitation : Any content that exploits or sexualizes minors is strictly prohibited. This includes any content depicting or promoting the abuse or exploitation of children in any manner.

: Any content that exploits or sexualizes minors is strictly prohibited. This includes any content depicting or promoting the abuse or exploitation of children in any manner. Harassment and Bullying : Abusive behavior, harassment, bullying, or threats against other users or individuals is not allowed. This includes using LegendKeeper to coordinate harassment on other platforms.

: Abusive behavior, harassment, bullying, or threats against other users or individuals is not allowed. This includes using LegendKeeper to coordinate harassment on other platforms. Hateful Content : Content promoting hate speech, discrimination, or violence based on protected characteristics including race, color, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, or national origin is prohibited. Organizations primarily dedicated to promoting hatred or violence may not use our services.

: Content promoting hate speech, discrimination, or violence based on protected characteristics including race, color, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, or national origin is prohibited. Organizations primarily dedicated to promoting hatred or violence may not use our services. Intellectual Property Infringement : Misappropriating or infringing upon others' intellectual property rights is prohibited. This includes: Copying other users' content without permission Using copyrighted materials without proper authorization Sharing pirated content or tools for circumventing copyright protection

: Misappropriating or infringing upon others' intellectual property rights is prohibited. This includes: Malicious Software : Distribution of malware, viruses, or other harmful code is prohibited. This includes using LegendKeeper to coordinate or facilitate cyber attacks.

: Distribution of malware, viruses, or other harmful code is prohibited. This includes using LegendKeeper to coordinate or facilitate cyber attacks. Privacy Violations : Content or activities that invade another's privacy or violate their legal rights are not permitted. This includes sharing personal information without consent.

: Content or activities that invade another's privacy or violate their legal rights are not permitted. This includes sharing personal information without consent. Platform Interference : Any use of LegendKeeper that interferes with or disrupts our services or integrated third-party services is prohibited. This includes: Attempting to bypass platform limitations Exploiting bugs or vulnerabilities Excessive automated requests that burden our infrastructure

: Any use of LegendKeeper that interferes with or disrupts our services or integrated third-party services is prohibited. This includes: Spam and Commercial Abuse : Using LegendKeeper for spam, unsolicited advertising, or mass solicitation is prohibited. This includes: Sending unwanted commercial messages to other users Creating multiple accounts to circumvent restrictions Using projects primarily for advertising rather than legitimate worldbuilding or storytelling

: Using LegendKeeper for spam, unsolicited advertising, or mass solicitation is prohibited. This includes:

Content Subject to Additional Scrutiny

While LegendKeeper supports creative freedom, certain content may require additional review to ensure platform stability and user safety. We reserve the right to provide additional scrutiny to projects containing:

Extreme violence or gore, even in a fantasy context

Adult themes that may be inappropriate for younger users

Content that, while not strictly prohibited, may be distressing to general audiences

Projects that generate unusual amounts of user reports or complaints

Monitoring and Enforcement

We may monitor the use of LegendKeeper for violations of this Policy but are not obligated to do so. We reserve the right to:

Investigate any suspected violation of this Policy Take appropriate action, including content removal, suspension, or termination of accounts Report illegal activities to relevant authorities Modify this Policy as needed to address new concerns

Reporting Violations

If you encounter content or behavior that violates this Policy, please report it immediately. You can:

Use the in-platform reporting tools Email our support team at [email protected] For urgent concerns involving illegal content or immediate threats, contact both us and relevant authorities.

We take all reports seriously and will investigate them promptly while respecting user privacy and confidentiality.

For questions about this Policy or LegendKeeper's services, please contact us at [email protected].

Last updated: Dec 23, 2024