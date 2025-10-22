Dev Update: The Road to 1.0

Hey folks! I've been a bit quiet lately... I got married! My wife and I had a lovely courthouse ceremony and then threw a rowdy Nightmare Before Christmas themed Halloween house party for our reception. It was a blast! (And I'm so tired!)

Now that LegendKeeper's Timeline Feature is out, as well as our Free Timeline Maker, you might be wondering what's next for LK!

Timelines was always the 4th Pillar of LegendKeeper, alongside the Wiki, Maps, and Whiteboards. With these four powerful tools, you can visualize many aspects of your story world. We've seen people make amazing things already, and I'm so excited to see what kind of crazy timelines y'all make next. We have several timeline improvement patches left in the 0.17.X series of updates, including things like bug fixes, moons, and recurring events.

What's after Timeline?

We are far from done with LK. As you know, LK has technically been in Beta for several years now. Our next development sagas aim to change that. While we haven't nailed down exactly what the "Road to 1.0+" series of updates will entail and in what order, you can expect them to include things like the following:

Modernization of the UI as a whole using the 1.0 UI system we've already built for Timeline.

Major improvements to Maps; things like regions, distance measuring and paths, better map tool UX, etc.

Major improvements to the text editor, including better text tools, colors, new block types, data tables, etc.

Major improvements to Boards

Deeper integration between LK's 4 major tools

A theme system for profound visual customization for your project, without needing to learn CSS or any kind of crunchy coding.

Making LK more ADA accessible and navigable by keyboard

Mobile web support for most screens

An activity log for collaboration

Permissions & roles overhaul to make sharing more powerful and easier to use.

Opt-in search engine accessiblity for Google and other search crawlers

Opt-in social pages, like user profiles, a project portal, etc.

Some form of LK Community, where you can share and browse others' worlds that they've decided to publish.

A couple secret projects we aren't ready to reveal yet

& more

This isn't all coming in one big update like timelines did; it will be a long series of small-to-large updates we'll be shipping at a semi-regular cadence. I'll have a better idea of what exactly is coming next once Justin and I have our "Road to 1.0" kickoff session. Keep in mind, this is a lot of stuff, so it's subject to change over time as we react to user feedback.

As always, I appreciate your support! I can't believe I've been doing this full-time for over 5 years now. I can't wait to bring you even more worldbuilding goodness!

