Create rich characters

Great worlds need great characters

Whether you’re writing a book, a tabletop RPG campaign or a film concept, your audience is going to need interesting, entertaining and emotionally-effective characters to meet and interact with. Characters are a crucial part of your world that need a good set of tools to come to life with - which is exactly where Legendkeeper comes in.

Why is Legendkeeper good for creating characters?

Legendkeeper is a worldbuilding platform that features a collection of tools that are ideal for creating rich characters to populate your world with. Why?...

Legendkeeper is free from pesky distractions like ads and annoying forms, allowing you to focus on creating your characters using a clean and easy-to-understand space.

Quickly and easily switch formats on the fly: from text, to bullet points to images, whatever it is you need to bring your characters to life.

Connect your character pages together with links and shortcuts, making it simple to navigate and indicate relationships between characters.

Nest pages within other pages, easily cataloguing your characters into factions, locations and families.

Use whiteboards to sketch out character ideas, arcs, family trees and other creative exercises needed to make rich and interesting characters.

How can your characters safely and happily live in Legendkeeper?

Once you’ve created your characters, it’s easy to access them and keeping them safe thanks to Legendkeeper’s many features, such as:

Offline editing allows you to make changes and additions to your character pages, even when you don’t have access to the internet.

With unlimited storage, you can continue adding to your characters as much as you like.

The asset library has no limits on the number of images you can store inside it, enabling you to continue collecting character artwork.

Real-time collaboration unlocks the ability to work directly with creative collaborators and/or players to add or change characters together, altering their relationships and attributes along the way.