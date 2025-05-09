Collaborate with Players

Why should you get your players involved in your worldbuilding

Getting player feedback on your tabletop RPG campaign and worlds can be a seriously valuable resource in improving your projects. It’s important to listen to your players as a games master, as you’re working together to tell your story.

Having your players be able to directly collaborate with you on your campaign planning and worldbuilding, simplifies the process of receiving and reacting to feedback. Rather than asking your players what they like or don’t like about the campaign and/or world, you can invite them to implement changes themselves - to the areas you’re happy to give them access to.

This can be especially useful when it comes to the pages you have on player characters, with their creators being free to change elements of their characters themselves - such as relationship status or attributes - as well as make suggestions about their possible character arcs.

How does Legendkeeper enable collaboration with your players

Direct collaboration with your players on your roleplaying game campaign and worldbuilding projects can be made easy and simple with Legendkeeper, here’s how:

Legendkeeper features the ability for multiple people to access and edit pages at the same time, enabling you and your players to directly work together on sections of your Legendkeeper project - making the creative collaboration process straightforward and dynamic.

Whiteboards provide the perfect creative environment for collaboration, offering a space to share ideas with each other in real-time and work through feedback and suggestions together.

Thanks to the secrets feature, you’ll be able to keep any information you don’t want your players to know - such as story twists and turns - hidden from them, ensuring that they don’t accidentally spoil the surprise.

It’s easy to share your Legendkeeper projects with your players, simply by sharing a link with them to the pages you want them to have access to, whilst still keeping everything safe and secure.

By sharing your Legendkeeper maps with your players, you can provide an easy-to-navigate resource for them to use in-game, including interactable pins with clear icons.