Make detailed Maps

Why are maps good for worldbuilding?

Maps can be an excellent visual aid for you or your players - they’re evocative, suggesting great adventures and exploration. Obviously, maps can also be extremely useful in helping you and your players or audience understand the geography of your fictional world.

Creating maps can help you…

Put your worldbuilding ideas to page, collecting the geographic information from inside your head into an actual document.

Provide a usable tool for audiences and players to understand where things are in your world in relation to others, as well as its general size and locations.

Offer insight into the kinds of places players or audiences could discover in your world.

Serve as a source of inspiration for future locations and adventures.#

How can Legendkeeper help you to make great maps?

With Legendkeeper, you’ll be able to create as many amazing maps as you’d like with ease, here’s why:

The Legendkeeper Atlas allows you to upload images of up to 14,000 pixels and 100 MB to use for the backgrounds of your maps, meaning that you don’t have to settle for grainy, low resolution images and can create visually striking maps to impress your players and audiences.

There are no limits on the number of images you upload for your maps, thanks to the Legendkeeper Asset Library, allowing you to create hundreds of maps for your worlds.

Legendkeeper features a Map Starter Pack that contains a variety of assets and examples, offering a quick headstart for your map making.

Create, customize and place pins on your maps to label different locations, including the option to choose from a variety of icons for clear navigation.

Offline support means that you and any co-creators are able to access and edit maps, even when you’re not connected to the internet.

What can you do with your Legendkeeper maps?

Once you’ve created your Legendkeeper maps, there are a wide variety of ways you can put them to great use:

Link to them in your Legendkeeper worldbuilding projects and put them directly into the wiki pages for your worlds, serving as an immediate visual aid.

Easily share them with your audience, players and friends via a sharable link, or keep them safely private from prying eyes.

Collaborate with other creators and/or your players in real-time to edit your maps