Collect your ideas

Somewhere to note down your worldbuilding and RPG campaign thoughts

Having a place where you can easily write down your thoughts on your worldbuilding and/or RPG campaign projects can be seriously invaluable. If you get a sudden spark of inspiration or a breakthrough in a writer’s block, you’ll want to have a platform where you can quickly and easily note down your ideas.

When you have more time on your hands, you then want to be able to better organize and present these ideas, so that you can use them later on as a creative resource: whether you’re in the middle of writing your next book or running your next roleplaying game.

Legendkeeper is the perfect platform for fulfilling both of these needs.

Why Legendkeeper is perfect for collecting and organising your worldbuilding thoughts

If you’re looking for a platform to keep your ideas and organize them for use later in your worldbuilding and/or roleplaying campaign projects, then Legendkeeper is worth giving a try - here are the reasons why:

Legendkeeper can be accessed on a variety of devices - from mobiles to tablets to laptops - even when you have no internet connection, making it perfect for opening up and writing down some quick thoughts to be accessed later.

Features such as the whiteboard provide some great places to note down sudden thoughts or ideas, before organizing them in a more comprehensive fashion like maps or indexed pages.

The various tools Legendkeeper includes will enable you to perfectly organize your ideas to be accessed in the future, such as page links, embeds, shortcuts and the abilities to perform full text searches.

Having access to unlimited storage means that you can continue collecting your thoughts - including unlimited image uploads - without restrictions.

You’ll have the ability to easily and quickly share your projects with others, all whilst keeping your project safe and private from others.